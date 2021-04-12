EDF, Masdar secure 300 MW project in Saudi Arabia’s second PV tender thanks to bid of $0.01988/kWh

From pv magazine France
France's power utility, EDF, and UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar were awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement for a 300 MW solar plant by the Saudi Ministry of Energy in the country's second tender for large scale solar projects.
The facility will be located in Jeddah and EDF said it will sell power to the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) at a price of €0.01367/kWh after the Saudi authorities reported the price as $0.01988. “This project also clearly demonstrates our ability to submit extremely competitive offers,” said Bruno Bensasson, executive director at EDF in charge of the Renewable Energies division.
The solar plant will be built with bifacial panels and single-axis trackers, provided by unnamed manufacturers.
Popular content
In the second round of Saudi Arabia's renewable energy procurement program, prices hit a new all-time low. The Al Shuaiba IP PV project will sell its electricity at $0.0104/kWh. The tender was held under the country's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).
The second round of the program initially drew 250 bidders.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.