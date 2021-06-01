France installed 546 MW of solar in Q1

From pv magazine France
France deployed 546 MW of new PV systems in the first quarter of the year, from 350 MW in the preceding quarter and 192 MW in the first three months of 2020, according to new figures from the French Ministry of Ecological Transition.
The results mark the best quarter ever recorded by the country for new PV additions. The French government said that roughly 65% of all quarterly capacity additions came from PV systems above 250 kW in size.
By the end of March, the country's cumulative installed solar power had reached 11.5 GW. The total is still quite far from the 2030 target of 20 GW under the national energy strategy.
PV development is ongoing in southern mainland France. The Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d´Azur and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions together account for 68% of all newly connected power this year.
Despite the increase in installed capacity, solar PV generation fell 12% year on year in the first quarter to roughly 2.0 TWh. Solar production accounted for 1.4% of total French electricity consumption in the first quarter, down 0.2 points year on year.
