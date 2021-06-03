Engie switches on 60 MW of solar in Senegal

French energy company Engie has commissioned two solar parks with a combined capacity of 60 MW in Senegal.

The Kahone Solaire SA and Kael Solaire SA plants have capacities of 35 MW and 25 MW, respectively, and are located in the regions of Kaolack and Diourbel, in the central part of the country.

Both projects were built under the Scaling Solar program led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a member of the World Bank. The Scaling Solar initiative aims to create viable markets for solar power in the developing world with the IFC as principal transaction advisor.

Engie built the projects with French investment firm and asset manager Meridiam, and Fonsis, Senegal’s sovereign strategic investment fund, which have 40% and 20% stakes, respectively, in the special purpose vehicle owning the two facilities, with Engie owning the remaining 40%.

Popular content

The two plants will sell power to the local grid under a 25-year PPA at a price of XOF25/kWh ($0.046).

Including two more 30 MW solar parks, called Senergy and the Ten Merina, the three companies own and operate four solar plants in Senegal totaling 120 MW, which they claim represent more than 50% of the country’s solar capacity.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the African country had approximately 155 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020.