Senegal launches tender for 133 mini PV plants

Senegal‘s Rural Electrification Agency (ASER) has launched a tender for the construction of 133 mini solar power plants aimed at powering 177 rural villages located mostly in the eastern part of the country.
The projects are being financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD).
Interested developers will have time until January 19 to submit their offers.
The Senegalese government is targeting to reach universal access to electricity by 2025. This is expected to be achieved by expanding the existing power grid and adding around 180 MW of off-grid generation capacity. Around 88% of the interested remote villages will be electrified through the grid expansion.
In order to support the development of off-grid solar, the Senegalese government introduced in September a VAT exemption for PV products when connected to an off-grid project.
Popular content
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Senegal had an installed PV capacity of 134 MW at the end of 2019. Most of this capacity comes from grid-connected large scale PV.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.