Madrid taxis to be powered by solar hydrogen

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish PV developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a unit of United Arab Emirates-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has announced plans to participate in a new green hydrogen project.

The Professional Taxi Federation of Madrid has spearheaded the project, which will progressively replace at least 1,000 traditional taxis with hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2026. The initiative, which aims to gradually decarbonize urban public mobility, involves an investment of more than €100 million.

The first hydrogen vehicles will be put into operation in 2022. They will rely on a “taxi-as-a-service” (TaaS) business model, under which drivers will be allowed to use hydrogen-electric vehicles at competitive costs, without the need for initial outlays.

FRV will support the project by developing hydrogen production infrastructure, vehicle recharging sites, and fuel supplies for local gas supplier Madrileña Red de Gas. It will build an electrolyzer of at least 10 MW in size, powered by a 20 MW solar plant. As demand for hydrogen increases, the array can be expanded to increase its production capacity.

Toyota Spain is also participating in the initiative as a vehicle supplier. It will provide the Toyota Mirai, which has a fuel cell and an electric motor, with a range of 600 km. Grupo Ruiz, meanwhile, will provide support on issues related to urban mobility.