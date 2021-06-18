Lightsource BP buys 703 MW of PV projects in Spain, seeks off-takers through tender

From pv magazine Spain
Lightsource BP, which is 50% owned by British energy company BP and UK solar developer Lightsource, has announced the acquisition of a new PV project portfolio in Spain, the third in less than six months.
Through this new transaction, Lightsource BP has bought from industrial conglomerate Grupo Jorge three projects totaling 703 MW in the Spanish region of Aragon. Two plants with capacities of 292 MW and 130 MW are located in the province of Zaragoza and a third 281 MW plant is planned for the province of Huesca. Construction on the three facilities is expected to start in 2022.
Lightsource BP also plans to conduct a bidding process to find buyers for solar electricity generated through power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Popular content
The company expects to announce soon the completion of its first project in Zaragoza, the 250 MW Vendimia cluster that is being built by Spanish EPC contractor Prodiel and the start of construction of another 148.5 MW this year.
Last month, Lightsource BP also announced a €900 million investment plan for Portugal and a 640 MWp award in Greece.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.