Lightsource BP buys 703 MW of PV projects in Spain, seeks off-takers through tender

From pv magazine Spain

Lightsource BP, which is 50% owned by British energy company BP and UK solar developer Lightsource, has announced the acquisition of a new PV project portfolio in Spain, the third in less than six months.

Through this new transaction, Lightsource BP has bought from industrial conglomerate Grupo Jorge three projects totaling 703 MW in the Spanish region of Aragon. Two plants with capacities of 292 MW and 130 MW are located in the province of Zaragoza and a third 281 MW plant is planned for the province of Huesca. Construction on the three facilities is expected to start in 2022.

Lightsource BP also plans to conduct a bidding process to find buyers for solar electricity generated through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The company expects to announce soon the completion of its first project in Zaragoza, the 250 MW Vendimia cluster that is being built by Spanish EPC contractor Prodiel and the start of construction of another 148.5 MW this year.

Last month, Lightsource BP also announced a €900 million investment plan for Portugal and a 640 MWp award in Greece.