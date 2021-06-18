Solar mandatory on new buildings in Berlin from 2023

From pv magazine Germany

The Berlin House of Representatives passed the Berlin Solar Act on Thursday requiring the installation of photovoltaic systems on all new buildings in the German capital from 2023.

The law's new provisions apply to all new buildings as well as to major renovations of roofs in existing buildings with usable areas of more than 50 square meters.

The photovoltaic systems must cover at least 30% of the roof area. Alternatively, various minimum requirements have been defined for residential buildings: Photovoltaic systems with a capacity of 2 kW must be installed for a maximum of two apartments, 3 kW systems for residential buildings with three to five apartments, and 6 kW systems for six to 10 apartments.

The implemention of these new rules will be supported by a funding program for PV deployment run by the Investitionsbank Berlin in the form of investment grants and loans.

Anyone who violates the PV requirements will have to pay a fine of up to €5,000 if it's a one or two-family house. For multi-family homes, the fine may reach a maximum of €25,000 and for non-residential buildings up to €50,000.