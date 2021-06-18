Solar mandatory on new buildings in Berlin from 2023

From pv magazine Germany
The Berlin House of Representatives passed the Berlin Solar Act on Thursday requiring the installation of photovoltaic systems on all new buildings in the German capital from 2023.
The law's new provisions apply to all new buildings as well as to major renovations of roofs in existing buildings with usable areas of more than 50 square meters.
The photovoltaic systems must cover at least 30% of the roof area. Alternatively, various minimum requirements have been defined for residential buildings: Photovoltaic systems with a capacity of 2 kW must be installed for a maximum of two apartments, 3 kW systems for residential buildings with three to five apartments, and 6 kW systems for six to 10 apartments.
Popular content
The implemention of these new rules will be supported by a funding program for PV deployment run by the Investitionsbank Berlin in the form of investment grants and loans.
Anyone who violates the PV requirements will have to pay a fine of up to €5,000 if it's a one or two-family house. For multi-family homes, the fine may reach a maximum of €25,000 and for non-residential buildings up to €50,000.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.