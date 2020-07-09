BP commits $70m to UK-India Green Growth Fund

Oil and gas giant BP has announced it will invest $70 million in the UK-India Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) this year. The cash will support India’s renewables sector as the fund is focused on growth in low-carbon energy solutions.
The Green Growth Fund is financed by the Indian and U.K. governments through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and the Department for International Development, respectively, although the latter organization is due to be folded into the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office from September.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.