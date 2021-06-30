Arevon opens 100 MW/400 MWh storage facility in California

From pv magazine USA
Arevon Asset Management has opened the 100 MW/400 MWh Saticoy battery energy storage system in Ventura County, California, northwest of Los Angeles.
The system was acquired in May by Arervon, a unit of global asset manager Capital Dynamics, together with infrastructure developer S&B USA Energy. Capital Dynamics owns 51% of the project and S&B USA holds the remaining 49%.
Electricity from the site is supplied to Southern California Edison under the terms of a 20-year purchase and sale agreement. The project was developed by Strata Clean Energy.
The system uses 142 Megapacks, which is Tesla’s utility-scale battery storage product. It also will use a battery storage performance management platform from Power Factors.
The decision to build the Saticoy battery came after local residents and community leaders helped stop plans for a proposed gas peaker plant. Arevon completed the project in nine months. Energy stored on the site can power the city of Oxnard for four hours or all of Ventura County for 30 minutes.
