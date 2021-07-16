India tenders 1.2 GW solar in Karnataka

From pv magazine India
Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to build 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis in the Indian state of Karnataka.
The projects are to be interconnected at two designated substations in Gadag and Koppal, with the capacity for each substation to be limited to 600 MW.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power will be sold to different entities throughout the country.
Popular content
Developers can submit single bids for capacities starting from 50 MW, up to the full 1.2 GW on offer, but only in multiples of 10 MW. The projects must use PV modules included in the first list under the Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order.
Projects that have already been commissioned will not be considered. However, projects that are now under construction or projects that are still not commissioned will be considered if they have not already been accepted under any other government schemes.
Karnataka Solar Power Development Corp. Ltd. will provide the successful bidders with the land required for the projects for periods that at least cover the complete duration of the PPAs, within six months of the contracts being awarded.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.