India tenders 1.2 GW solar in Karnataka

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to build 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis in the Indian state of Karnataka.

The projects are to be interconnected at two designated substations in Gadag and Koppal, with the capacity for each substation to be limited to 600 MW.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power will be sold to different entities throughout the country.

Popular content

Developers can submit single bids for capacities starting from 50 MW, up to the full 1.2 GW on offer, but only in multiples of 10 MW. The projects must use PV modules included in the first list under the Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order.

Projects that have already been commissioned will not be considered. However, projects that are now under construction or projects that are still not commissioned will be considered if they have not already been accepted under any other government schemes.

Karnataka Solar Power Development Corp. Ltd. will provide the successful bidders with the land required for the projects for periods that at least cover the complete duration of the PPAs, within six months of the contracts being awarded.