Solar module for floating PV from Hyundai

Module manufacturer Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, announced it has secured a KRW33.5 billion ($29.3 million) order for the supply of solar modules for a floating PV project located in Haechang Bay, in Goheung county, in the South Korean province of Jeollanam.

“The project will have a capacity of 88 MW and will rely on our AquaMax product which has been especially designed for floating PV,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The module, which is produced at the company's 1.35 GW factory in Eumseong County, in South Korea's North Chungcheong province, is called AquaMax and is a half-cut monocrystalline PERC panel built with 156 cells with a size of 166x83mm each.

The product is offered in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 465 W to 485 W, and efficiencies between 20.1% and 21%.

The open-circuit voltage is between 53.2 V and 54.1 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 11.13 A to 11.38 A. The product measures 2,228×1,038x40mm and weighs in at 25.3kg.

It is encapsulated with polyolefin elastomer (POE) and also features an IP68 enclosure rating, anti–reflection coated, tempered glass, a transparent backsheet, and an anodized aluminum alloy frame.

South Korea is currently seeing increasing interest in floating PV due to land constraints. Local specialist Scotra finished building a 25 MW floating solar plant on a reservoir in Goheung county in August 2020. Furthermore, the Korean government is planning to construct the 2.1 GW floating solar complex near the Saemangeum tidal flat, on the coast of the Yellow Sea.

Korean manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells unveiled a special panel for floating solar in November 2020. A few months later, it secured a 320 MW order for the product from Saemangeum Solar Power Co Ltd, which is the Korean state-owned company responsible for the construction of the 2.1 GW floating solar complex.