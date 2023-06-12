German regulator warns of defective inverters in balcony PV systems

From pv magazine Germany

Plug-in solar devices have gained popularity in Germany, appearing on balconies and in gardens. However, the Bundesnetzagentur has issued a warning about defective inverters sold alongside these products, citing various risks.

The agency conducted tests on inverters and discovered multiple defects. Examples of inverters lacking CE markings, German instructions, or German dealer addresses have been noted in the past year. Selling and using products without CE markings or German documentation is not permitted in the country, as these requirements ensure customer safety.

During metrological tests, the agency found photovoltaic inverters that failed to meet technical requirements. Proceedings have been initiated against manufacturers whose inverters meet formal requirements but exhibit flaws in laboratory tests. Some products exceeded legal limits for electromagnetic compatibility.

Manufacturers that fail to meet these requirements could face European sales bans and fines of up to €100,000 ($107,420). Importers and traders who fail to meet these obligations may be fined up to €10,000.

Klaus Müller, the president of Bundesnetzagentur, expressed concern over the presence of illegal or potentially dangerous products. The agency conducts regular tests on electronic devices, collaborates with customs authorities to prevent the import of non-compliant products, and aims to ensure safe use of PV systems for consumers.