REC unveils second generation of its N-Peak solar module

According to REC, the modules can be flexibly installed both vertically and lengthways and also show no light-induced degradation.

From pv magazine Germany

Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC, a unit of Chinese chemical company Chemchina, has launched, on Monday, the second generation of its N-Peak solar modules.

The production of the solar modules, based on monocrystalline, half-cut, n-type PERT cells, is expected to start in August at the company's factory in Singapore. The first shipments to customers are planned for October.

The new product relies on 120 half-cells and has a power output ranging from 360 W to 375 W. The module efficiency is between 19.7 and 20.5%, depending on the output. The solar modules are also claimed to withstand loads of up to 7000 Pascal.

Popular content

The company specified the module has a size of 1,755×1,044x30mm and a weight of 20kg. The maximum system voltage is indicated at 1000 V. The operating temperature for the solar modules is between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius.

With its twin design, the manufacturer also promises higher yields when the photovoltaic system is shaded. REC grants a 25-year product guarantee on the modules. The performance guarantee provides that the solar modules will still have 92% of their performance in the 25th year of operation.

REC originally launched the N-Peak module in June 2018. At the time, it was the first solar module in the world to combine n-type TOPCon cells with a twin design.