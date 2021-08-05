North Macedonian government launches solar auction

The Ministry of Economy of North Macedonia has launched the country's first government auction for large-scale solar power projects.

Interested developers can apply for photovoltaic power plants with an installed capacity of 10 MW, 5 MW, 2 MW and 1 MW, respectively, and will have time until October 5 to submit their bids.

The auction's winners will be granted a 15-year power purchase agreement and will be paid a feed-in premium tariff on top of the electricity price. The ministry did not provide details on the total capacity it expects to allocate.

Other solar tenders were previously held in the country by the state-owned electric company Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM).

Furthermore, Bulgaria-based solar developer Solarpro Holding won in April a tender to build a 50 MW solar power plant at the former Oslomej coal power plant near Kicevo, North Macedonia. The developer secured the rights to develop, fund, build, operate and maintain the PV power plant, but without a fixed tariff or feed-in premium.

Popular content

According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Balkan country had around 94 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of 2020. Thermal power plants account for 842 MW of North Macedonia’s total power generation capacity of 1.41 GW, with hydroelectricity and wind accounting for 553.6 MW and 36.8 MW, respectively. The government has said it aims to close coal-fired thermal plants by 2030.