Italy to assign 10 GW of PV in 2026-2027 renewables auctions

Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) announced that the renewable energy FerX auctions planned for 2026 and 2027 will allocate 10 GW of PV capacity and 16 GW of wind power.

“The goal is to hold one auction by the end of the year and the other two in 2027,” said GSE CEO Vinicio Mosè Vigilante. “Negotiations with the European Union over approval of the tenders are in the final stages.”

In the first FerX auction, finalized in December, the GSE allocated 7.700 MW of PV capacity across 474 projects. The procurement exercise had initially attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according to GSE.

For PV, the auction closed with an average awarded price of €0.05682 ($0.066)/kWh, which is 37.34% below the ceiling price set by Italian authorities, and a highest accepted bid of €0.06267/kWh.

The auction also assigned 940 MW of wind power capacity across 29 projects, with an average final price of €0.07285/kWh.

In the second solar energy auction under FerX incentive scheme, the GSE allocated 1.1 GW of PV capacity. The procurement exercise was Italy's first solar auction implementing the resilience criteria stipulated by the EU in the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA). For PV projects exceeding 1 MW in size, the Italian government excluded the use of solar modules, cells, and inverters from China.

The auction concluded with an average final price of €0.06637/kWh, which is 27.7% lower than the €0.073 cap price set by GSE. The average award price was just €0.010/kWh higher than that of the first auction of the scheme, which did not include the NZIA criteria.

GSE reviewed 273 project proposals with a combined capacity of 3.16 GW, with 88 projects selected.