German manufacturer unveils 10-busbar, half-cell PV modules

From pv magazine Germany

German PV module manufacturer Bauer Solartechnik GmbH has unveiled two new PV modules for residential and commercial rooftop solar projects.

Its new BS-M10 panels series includes two PV modules with outputs of 400 W and 405 W. The panels became available for sale from this month, the manufacturer said.

The two modules feature 10-busbar half-cells with efficiencies of 21%. A total of 108 half cells have been used for the modules, which measure 1,723 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weigh 21.7 kg. The panels are available with black aluminum frames and white or black backsheets.

Bauer Solartechnik said the use of half cells reduces power losses due to lower cell resistance. The cells also increase total reflection, it said, noting that the increase in the number of busbars to 10 helps to improve module performance.

It also claimed that the cell arrangement will reduce performance losses when the modules are shaded. The hollow chamber frames, which are made of anodized aluminum, are torsion-resistant and corrosion-free. They are also compatible with all common mounting systems, the company said.

The new solar modules are immediately available to buy. However, due to high demand, the company has been unable to make any statements about delivery volumes thus far.

Bauer Solartechnik has a global production capacity of more than 500 MW.