Brazil hits 10 GW milestone

From pv magazine Latam
Brazil has reached about 10 GW of installed photovoltaic power, according to the country's solar association ABSOLAR.
“We reached the 10 GW milestone of solar energy nationwide!,” the trade body stated on its Twitter account. “This victory is a reflection of the effort and dedication of all those who fight and believe in a more sustainable future. To celebrate, we brought together part of the ABSOLAR team to present the 10 benefits of solar energy!”
Atingimos o marco de 10 GW de energia solar em todo País! Essa vitória é reflexo do esforço e dedicação de todos que lutam e acreditam em um futuro mais sustentável. Para comemorar, reunimos parte da equipe ABSOLAR para apresentar 10 benefícios que a energia solar proporciona! pic.twitter.com/MiSzKNDku1
— ABSOLAR (@ABSOLAR_Brasil) August 23, 2021
The Latin American country had reached 9 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of May and 8 GW at the end of March. This means that over 2 GW of new PV systems were deployed over the past five months.
Popular content
Strong growth in the distributed-generation PV segment, which includes all installations not exceeding 5 MW in size that operate under the net metering regime, is driving the market, along with a growing number of bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) for large-scale solar plants.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.