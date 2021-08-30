French-Spanish consortium wins 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh solar-plus-storage tender in Galapagos Islands

Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced that a consortium formed by Spanish developer Gransolar and French renewable energy company Total Eren has won the tender for a 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh solar-plus-storage facility launched in June 2020.
The other bidders in the procurement exercise were Canadian Solar Conolophus, a unit of Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar; French renewables developer Voltalia S.A; Norwegian solar developer Scatec; and a consortium led by South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems and Australian battery manufacturer EnergyFlex.
“The project will be built at a cost of $63 million,” said minister Juan Carlos Bermeo Calderón.
The Conolophus project is designed to lower diesel consumption on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos National Park, as well as on the adjacent island of Baltra. It is the third project of its type for the archipelago.
Popular content
Another 1 MW project, including a 2.2 MWh battery storage system, was announced two years ago. The project has the financial support of the Korean Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT).
Another project under the KIAT program is a PV installation with storage built by Siemens on Isabela Island. The company completed one of the world’s first 100%-renewable island power systems in October 2018. The $13 million project – part of the government’s zero fossil fuels on Galapagos policy – features more than 3,000 polycrystalline PV modules from Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar, for 952 kW of PV capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.