Plans for 112 MW agrivoltaic project in China

State-owned solar developer Beijing Energy International Holding has revealed plans for a 112 MW ‘agricultural photovoltaic power project' in China.

Beijing Energy International, formerly the privately-owned Panda Green, on Friday announced it had selected Nenggao Automation to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on the agrivoltaic facility.

An update given by the developer to the Hong Kong stock exchange stated the project would be constructed in the city of Qixia, in the Yantai area of Shandong province.

Popular content

No completion date was given for the project, although Beijing Energy said the EPC contract would run for 412 days.

Beijing Energy International indirectly holds almost 14% of the equity of Nenggao Automation.