Plans for 112 MW agrivoltaic project in China

State-owned solar developer Beijing Energy International Holding has revealed plans for a 112 MW ‘agricultural photovoltaic power project' in China.
Beijing Energy International, formerly the privately-owned Panda Green, on Friday announced it had selected Nenggao Automation to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on the agrivoltaic facility.
An update given by the developer to the Hong Kong stock exchange stated the project would be constructed in the city of Qixia, in the Yantai area of Shandong province.
Popular content
No completion date was given for the project, although Beijing Energy said the EPC contract would run for 412 days.
Beijing Energy International indirectly holds almost 14% of the equity of Nenggao Automation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.