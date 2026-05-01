Submarine link to connect island solar to South Korea’s grid

Taihan Cable & Solution, a South Korea‑based power cable manufacturer, has secured a contract from Top Solar Group to supply 154 kV submarine cables and associated materials for a grid connection project in South Jeolla province on the southwestern tip of the Korean Peninsula.

The cables will link two PV arrays in Sinan county – the Bigeum Island solar farm and the Dogo floating solar installation – to a substation on Anjwa Island.

The project is the first executed in collaboration with Taihan Ocean Works, a marine installation subsidiary Taihan acquired in July 2025. Taihan will manufacture the cables at its Dangjin submarine cable factory, while Taihan Ocean Works will handle transport and installation. The company said the project demonstrates an integrated value chain spanning manufacturing, transportation, and installation.

“This project serves as a significant reference demonstrating our submarine cable business capabilities and represents a strategic stepping stone for expansion into large-scale power grid projects, including HVDC,” a Taihan spokesperson told pv magazine.

The spokesperson said accumulated experience from the project “will serve as a foundation for participating in large-scale HVDC initiatives such as the West Coast Energy Highway, a major offshore wind power project led by the Korean government.”

Taihan said it is constructing a second submarine cable factory at Dangjin capable of producing 640 kV HVDC cable. The contract value and project completion timeline were not disclosed.

South Korea has been steadily expanding its solar and floating PV capacity, including the 47.2 MW Imha Dam floating solar project, which was recently commissioned, alongside national procurement programs such as a 1 GW solar tender launched in 2025. The Sinan cable project forms part of a broader push to reinforce transmission links and integrate remote and island‑based generation into the national grid.