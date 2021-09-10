Indian developer brings 250 MW solar park online

From pv magazine India

Indian developer ReNew Power has announced the commissioning of 250 MW of solar capacity in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The capacity is part of a 300 MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) PV project won by ReNew Power in the third tranche of a competitive auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI).

ReNew Power expects the remaining 50 MW of capacity to be commissioned by the end of this month.

The solar project is located in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan and has a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI. It will supply clean electricity to the state of Bihar at a tariff of INR 2.55/kWh ($ 0.035). The project is also expected to provide direct employment to around 600 people.

Renew Power has installed fixed-tilt monocrystalline modules and string inverters. It will also use robotic module cleaning at the site to help conserve water in the desert conditions of the project site.

Sumant Sinha, the chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, said the company was able to commission the project according to budget and within the stipulated time frame, despite pandemic-related challenges.

“With this commissioning, ReNew Power continues to contribute significantly to India’s growing renewable energy capacity, in line with the country’s ambitious targets of achieving a capacity of 450 GW by 2030. This is the first project to be commissioned after ReNew started trading on Nasdaq and is another step toward ReNew achieving close to 18 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025,” he said.

ReNew claims to be India’s leading renewable energy independent power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed-generation PV projects. Its holding company, ReNew Energy Global, listed shares on the Nasdaq in August 2021, and trades under the ticker “RNW.”

As of Aug. 31, ReNew Power had a 10.2 GW project portfolio, including 5.8 GW of operational wind, solar and hydropower projects in India. The rest is under construction or in the pipeline.