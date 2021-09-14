Price increases hit US solar as trade uncertainties with China cloud growth goals

From pv magazine USA
Solar prices rose quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in every U.S. market segment, according to the Q2 U.S. Solar Market Insight report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.
The trifecta of price increases was a first since Wood Mackenzie began modeling system price data in 2014. In the latest report, prices were found to have risen the most for the utility-scale segment, about 6% year-over-year. Many solar developers have sufficient inventory for 2021, but will likely begin to see price increases in 2022, the report said.
“Price increases, supply chain disruptions, and a series of trade risks are threatening our ability to decarbonize the electric grid,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper in releasing the report.
Headwinds included recent import enforcement actions on Xinjiang metallurgical-grade silicon and two new tariff petitions that allege dumping by Chinese producers. Taken together, these actions could “significantly exacerbate supply chain constraints and increase solar system prices,” the report said.
