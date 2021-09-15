Indian PV manufacturer expands panel capacity with new 700 MW factory

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer Insolation Energy has started building a new module manufacturing facility with a capacity of 500 MW per year in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Once operational, it will take Insolation Energy’s overall module capacity from 200 MW to 700 MW, making it the largest PV module manufacturer in northern India.

Like its previous facility, the new fab will also be located in Jaipur and will be equipped with fully automatic equipment. Commercial production is expected to start by March 2022.

Director Vikas Jain told pv magazine that the proposed 500 MW facility will make 5-busbar to 13-busbar panels, with cell sizes ranging from 157 mm to 210 mm. It will be capable of producing poly, mono, mono PERC, and bifacial panels, with individual panel output up to 600 Wp.

Insolation Energy’s current product range includes poly and mono PERC modules from 40 Wp up to 400 Wp, manufactured out of a unit spanning more than 65,000 square feet in area. The production follows all the standards of IEC, UL, IS:14286, etc. Products are sold under the INA brand name, in compliance with IEC, UL, and IS:14286 standards.