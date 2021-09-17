Movable solar power station for off-grid applications

California-based provider of portable solar-plus-storage systems, Bluetti, has unveiled a new portable solution with a capacity of 6 kW/24.6 kWh, which is claimed to provide one hour of use from a space heater and 10 hours of use from a full-sized fridge.

The manufacturer said the power system can receive a solar input of 2.4 kW and is able to provide a seamless, uninterrupted power supply during power outages.

The solution consists of the company's AC300 power station, with a capacity of 6 kW, that can be linked to Bluetti's own portable solar modules, and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery module, called the B300, with a storage capacity of 3.072 kWh.

“Bluetti AC300 is 100% modular and can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit, adding up to a total of 12.288 kWh,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5,400 W of power input.”

The AC300 unit weighs in at 21.6kg and comes with a 3 kW pure sine wave inverter which the manufacturer said is able to adjust the AC charging rate with no need for a power brick. It relies on a dual-core controller which combines digital and analog signals to control the MPPT module, the inverter and the DC-to-DC module. The system can be controlled through a specific application, via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

According to Bluetti, the proposed solution operates at 35 decibels. By comparison, the sound produced by a typical washing machine is 70 decibels, the company added. Furthermore, Bluetti said the device requires minimal maintenance as it has not many moving parts, unlike fossil fuel generators. The AC300 paired with one B300 battery module costs $2,899, and a system with two B300s retails for $3,648.