Longi announces 400 W solar panel with 22.2% efficiency

Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it will showcase a new solar module for rooftop applications at the Solar Solutions International event which is currently taking place in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.
The Hi–RO Onyx panel is based on monocrystalline half-cut cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 22.2%.
The module is available in a full–black version with a power output of 390 W, and a standard solution with an output of 400 W. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius and annual linear degradation over 25 years is guaranteed to be a maximum of 0.5%.
Popular content
The manufacturer specified the new product relies on ‘zero-busbar' (ZBB) technology, which it claims ensures maximum light capture and low reflection.
No more technical details on the new product were unveiled. “Longi Solar now has a full–range product portfolio consisting of Hi–MO 4, Hi–MO 5, Hi MO N and the new Hi–RO Onyx, with each product series optimized for different application scenarios,” said the company's senior vice president, Dennis She.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.