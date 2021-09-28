Longi announces 400 W solar panel with 22.2% efficiency

Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it will showcase a new solar module for rooftop applications at the Solar Solutions International event which is currently taking place in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

The Hi–RO Onyx panel is based on monocrystalline half-cut cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 22.2%.

The module is available in a full–black version with a power output of 390 W, and a standard solution with an output of 400 W. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius and annual linear degradation over 25 years is guaranteed to be a maximum of 0.5%.

The manufacturer specified the new product relies on ‘zero-busbar' (ZBB) technology, which it claims ensures maximum light capture and low reflection.

No more technical details on the new product were unveiled. “Longi Solar now has a full–range product portfolio consisting of Hi–MO 4, Hi–MO 5, Hi MO N and the new Hi–RO Onyx, with each product series optimized for different application scenarios,” said the company's senior vice president, Dennis She.