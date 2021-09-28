Longi announces 400 W solar panel with 22.2% efficiency

Conceived for rooftop applications, the module is also available in a full-black version with a power output of 390 W. It features a temperature coefficient is -0.29% per degree Celsius.

The Hi-RO Onyx module.

Image: Longi

Share

Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it will showcase a new solar module for rooftop applications at the Solar Solutions International event which is currently taking place in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

The HiRO Onyx panel is based on monocrystalline half-cut cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 22.2%.

The module is available in a fullblack version with a power output of 390 W, and a standard solution with an output of 400 W. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius and annual linear degradation over 25 years is guaranteed to be a maximum of 0.5%.

Popular content

The manufacturer specified the new product relies on ‘zero-busbar' (ZBB) technology, which it claims ensures maximum light capture and low reflection.

No more technical details on the new product were unveiled. Longi Solar now has a fullrange product portfolio consisting of HiMO 4, HiMO 5, Hi MO N and the new HiRO Onyx, with each product series optimized for different application scenarios,” said the company's senior vice president, Dennis She.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.