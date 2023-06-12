AEG releases 430 W all-black TOPCon solar module with 22% efficiency

Germany's AEG is unveiling new all-black solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany.

“Their surface area is smaller than 2 square meters, which makes them a great fit both for residential and commercial rooftop installations,” the manufacturer told pv magazine.

There are three versions of the all-black panels, with power outputs of 420 W to 430 W and power conversion efficiency ratings ranging from 21.5% to 22.0 %. The open-circuit voltage is between 38.17 V and 38.49 V, with a short-circuit current of 14.15 A to 14.25 A.

AEG is also offering versions with silver or black frames and a white back sheet, with power outputs of up to 435 W. The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.5 kg. They feature 108 M10 half-cut monocrystalline TOPCon cells measuring 182 mm x 91 mm.

Popular content

“AEG TOPCon modules have an outstanding low-light performance and at the same time can generate higher outputs at higher temperatures thanks to the improved temperature coefficient as low as -0.30% per degree Celsius,” AEG said in a statement. “The use of PEO/EPE ensures strong chemical durability of the laminate and allows it to withstand the 2000 hours damp heat test.”

The new products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature IP68 junction boxes. They have an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation per year is purportedly lower than 0.4% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.