Red BIPV solar module from Italy

Italian solar manufacturer FuturaSun has designed a red, building-integrated (BIPV) solar panel for demanding architectural solutions.

The Silk Pro Red module is made with 120 half-cut, monocrystalline, multi-busbars cells and can be manufactured with a customized frame color. It is available in four versions with a power output ranging from 230 W to 245 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 12.63% to 13.45%. Its open circuit voltage is 40.21-40.81 V and the short-circuit current is 7.27-7.48 A.

The new product has a size of 1,755×1,038x35mm and weighs in at 19.7kg. It relies on a backsheet made of composite multi-layer film and an anodized aluminum frame with mounting and drainage holes.

FuturaSun offers a 15-year product guarantee and the operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. The degradation in the first year is claimed to be 3% and the 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87% of the nominal output power.

The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V and the maximum reverse current is 20 A.

The red panel is part of a new series of colored products which includes silver and orange modules. The silver product has wattages ranging from 280 W up to 295 W and the orange module from 240 W to 255 W.

“These colored panels are well suited for conservative buildings, for renovations that need to be installed on traditional roofs with tiles and brick tiles, or for use flanking historic architecture in town centers, where it is necessary to ensure overall harmony,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “They are ideal for use on pitched roofs but also for compositions on facade elements in innovative contexts, also in terms of light and color.”

The company is headquartered in Cittadella, in the Padua province of northern Italy, and operates a 1 GW factory in China. The company's Italian staff, said FuturaSun, focus on R&D in areas such as inter-digitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions and modules with independent sections.