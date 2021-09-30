Turkey tenders another 1.5 GW of utility scale solar

Turkey's Ministry of Energy has launched another 1.5 GW solar tender under the national Yeka (Yenilenebilir Enerji Kaynak Alanları) renewable energy program.
Through the procurement exercise, which is the fifth of the Yeka series, the Turkish authorities want to select 76 large scale PV projects with capacities ranging from 10 to 30 MW across three 23 cities.
The ministry has set a ceiling price of TRY0.40/kWh ($0.045). Applications will be received on January 12.
“With this new announcement of YEKA-5 we can easily say that we’re on the right track of having a sustainable gigawatt PV market in Turkey with the support of the government,” Eren Engur, a board member of Turkish solar association, Günder, and president of its energy storage committee, told pv magazine. “Furthermore, we are on the final phases of the inclusion of energy storage capacity in the upcoming YEKA tenders.”
The fourth tender of the series was launched in mid-July and the final results should be announced over the next weeks.
In the third tender of the series, finalized in late May, the Ministry of Energy allocated all the 1 GW of capacity it planned to assign through the tender and selected projects with sizes ranging from 10 to 20 MW.
The lowest price in that procurement exercise was TRY0.182/kWh ($0.021) and the highest, TRY32.0/kWh ($0.037).
