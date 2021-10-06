Philippines developer offers PV sites to rivals in bid to kick-start solar parks

Developer Solar Philippines has announced it is offering up sites suitable to host PV projects from its portfolio, in a move which will enable the construction of clean power generation capacity running to “multiple times greater than the country’s total solar capacity to date.”

The company has announced it will be offering up around 10,000ha – chiefly near its own solar projects at Batangas, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija, on the island of Luzon – so rival PV companies can co-locate facilities nearby and benefit from economies of scale on a model inspired by India's large, multi-developer solar park sites.

pv magazine October edition Pick up your copy of the October edition of pv magazine for an in-depth look at the fire hazard concern of lithium-ion battery systems, with a focus on the blaze at Australia’s Victorian Big Battery which caught the world’s attention. Also, Saul Griffith, the guru of electrification, talks to pv magazine about reshaping the climate conversation; we delve into the evolution of residential PV in China; and we continue our coverage of global PV supply-chain issues and ask: Is there an alternative to Made in China?

Quoted in a press release issued by Solar Philippines yesterday, to announce the move, founder Leandro Leviste said: “Our aim is no longer to compete with the country’s power companies but to enable them to build projects, to ensure that solar soon becomes the largest source of new energy in the Philippines.

“The problem we need to solve is that, despite there now being significant demand for new solar plants, there is a scarcity of sites. Our SEZs [solar energy zones] will make it easy for any of these power companies that decide to build solar to locate in these zones and start construction that same year. This would not be possible had we not begun the development of these sites six years ago, when others did not believe that large scale solar would be viable. Now the power industry is convinced that it is, we are making available these sites to help others enter the market.”

Popular content

The Makati city-based solar developer predicted the sites which will take shape as a result can be expected to be installed over the next five years.

On its LinkedIn page, Solar Philippines describes itself as the largest PV developer in Southeast Asia and claims to have 400 MW of operational or under-construction solar projects as part of a “multi-gigawatt” pipeline which includes “the world's largest off-grid solar projects and the lowest cost solar power purchase agreements in East Asia.”