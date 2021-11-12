Adani Green targets 45 GW of renewables capacity by 2030

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy, an Adani Group company and the world’s largest solar power developer, aims to reach 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with the average tariff below the average power purchase cost (APPC) at the national level. The renewable energy developer had an operational renewable energy capacity of 5.4 GW (4.76 GW of solar and 647 MW of wind) as of Sept. 30.

The company will invest $20 billion in renewable energy development over the next decade. It also aims to develop 2 GW per year of solar manufacturing capacity by fiscal 2022-23.

Popular content

The company announcements fall under Adani Green Energy's Energy Compact Goals as part of COP26, primarily adhering to Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7). Under the goals, the companies must ensure universal access to affordable energy services and substantially increase the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), another unit of the Adani Group, has also focused its business strategy on the achievement of SDGs, with SDG 7 as the cornerstone. It aims to expand its renewable power procurement and reduce its carbon intensity to support SDG 13 for Climate Change Mitigation.