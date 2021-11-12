Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi considers overseas factory, GCL-Poly switches on 20,000 MT polysilicon fab

Module manufacturer Longi is considering setting up production bases in overseas markets, including in India and the US, according to Bloomberg. “Longi is evaluating the possibility of establishing PV factory outside China, especially those countries or regions with resource advantages,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. “However, so far there is still no specific plan.”

Polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly on Thursday officially started production at its new 20,000 metric ton annual capacity fab for fluidized-bed-reactor based granular silicon, the company’s new, less-energy-intensive method of making the raw material for solar panels. The project was started in February and completed at the end of last month. GCL obtained what it said was the world’s first carbon footprint certification for the technology from French environment and energy agency ADEME on October 27, and said the new plant, installed in a modular approach, will form the basis of future production projects planned in Xuzhou, Leshan and Baotou.

Heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production equipment supplier Maxwell Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with its major customer, Anhui Huasun New Energy, for the development of an HJT solar cell production line with a production capacity of over 500 MW. The line is expected to deliver solar cells with efficiencies over 25% and with a lower cost per W compared to conventional PERC monocrystalline cells. The production equipment will be deployed at Huasun’s 2 GW fab in February.

Chinese manufacturer DaSolar announced it has signed an agreement with the government of the Dongshan County, Fujian Province, for the construction of a new PV module manufacturing facility with a planned capacity of 5 GW. The total investment value is around RMB1.5 billion ($233 million). The factory is expected to produce n-type PERC monocrystalline modules and products based on TOPCon technology.

