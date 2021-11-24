Belgian network to host 25 MW/100 MWh battery for grid services

The deployment of big batteries to regulate the grid could help keep the lights on in cities such as Liège.

Finnish marine and energy equipment company Wärtsilä today announced its entry into the Belgian energy storage market with the supply of a 25 MW/100 MWh lithium-ion, grid scale battery that is set to be installed next year.

Wärtsilä said it booked the order, for an unnamed client, last month, and will supply its GridSolv Quantum modular lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery system plus its GEMS Digital Energy Platform energy management system.

The company said the system would be used to regulate the electrical grid by providing services including reserve power, frequency control response, capacity dispatch and voltage support.

The storage set-up is expected to be active in the final three months of next year. Wärtsilä did not reveal the value of the contract.

Quoted in a press release issued today by Wärtsilä to publish the order, energy business director for Europe Pekka Tolonen said: “This project is notable for Wärtsilä as our first project in Belgium to date, and another important milestone on adding state-of-the-art flexibility to the power system. We see a major opportunity and paramount need to increase deployment of energy storage in Europe … to harness the full benefit of intermittent renewable energy across the continent.”