Developers building solar park along French highway

From pv magazine France
French highway operator Vinci Autoroute, a unit of France-based infrastructure company Vinci Group, is partnering with solar project developer Tryba Energy to build a ground-mounted PV facility along the A19 motorway, on a five-hectare area located near the town of Chantecoq, in the Loiret department of the Centre-Val de Loire region of northern-central France.
Once operational, the grid-connected plant will produce an average of 6,100 MWh annually, which is equivalent to the consumption of around 1,500 households in the area.
The €4 million project is being financed by Tryba Energy with its own funds and is scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2023.
It is part of the Vinci Group's plan to develop unused areas close to the motorways operated by Vinci Autoroute.
Similar projects and technologies, for solar plants located near highways, are currently being developed in Israel, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, India, Austria and South Korea.
