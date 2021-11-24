RWE sells Belectric to Czech utility CEZ

From pv magazine Germany
German utility RWE is set to sell solar developer Belectric to Czech power utility CEZ Group.
According to the German Federal Cartel Office, which is currently reviewing the transaction, CEZ will buy all shares and take full control of the German developer.
“It is correct that RWE is currently selling parts of Belectric,” an RWE spokesperson told pv magazine. “The transaction has yet to be approved by the relevant authorities.”
Popular content
Founded in 2001, Belectric is one of the largest EPC companies for photovoltaic power plants in Germany. In 2017, the photovoltaic project developer became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innogy. In the course of the far-reaching transactions between RWE and Eon, it was transferred to RWE in 2020 and has been part of RWE Renewables since then.
The sale of Belectric by RWE is part of a plan to streamline its renewable energy business. Last week, the energy company announced an investment offensive for wind power, hydrogen and storage. RWE intends to invest €50 billion by 2030 and, among other things, increase its installed photovoltaic capacity worldwide from around 1 GW to 8 GW.
According to the company, the sale of Belectric has no impact on its ambitious growth plans in the solar sector. “We will invest massively in this technology,” the company stated. “We concentrate on the development and operation of systems – but not on construction, for which we will hire service providers.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.