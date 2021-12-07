EVLO launches 1 MWh storage system

From pv magazine USA

EVLO, a turnkey storage system supplier owned by Hydro Quebec, has announced the launch of EVLO 1000, a 1 MWh battery energy storage system designed for large-scale applications – specifically electricity generators, transmission providers and distributors.

The EVLO 1000 uses a proprietary lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry that offers better thermal and chemical stability than traditional batteries. The system is fitted with more than 200 sensors for real-time temperature monitoring, in addition to a hydrogen-emissions detector and an active-ventilation system. Each of them also includes a dry-pipe sprinkler system.

The battery chemistry does not use any cobalt or rare-earth elements, is 99% recyclable, and has a lifespan of up tp 20 years. Each unit is 8.84 m long and 1.82 m wide, with the system housing containing advanced safety systems and a software solution enabling remote control and monitoring.

In operation, the system can assist operators with renewable-energy integration, while also providing microgrid-forming, peak shaving, backup power, and grid-resilience services.

The first EVLO 1000 systems will be delivered in the coming months for work on a high–voltage transmission line in Ontario. The energy storage system deployed will supply power to residential and business customers while transmission work is underway. According to the company, the aggregate systems will be among the most powerful energy storage solutions deployed in Canada to date.