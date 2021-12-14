Mondragon Assembly unveils tabber stringer for heterojunction PV cells

From pv magazine Spain
Mondragon Assembly, a Spanish PV production equipment supplier, has developed a new tabber and stringer ECA machine for the interconnection of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells.
It developed the new production tool in partnership with France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES), a unit of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).
The machine can purportedly produce 2,600 HTJ cells per hour. The company says it offers better performance in terms of conversion efficiency, loss reduction, and commercial competitiveness.
It handles independent printing for the two sides of the cell and can manufacture strings of up to 15 busbars ,with cell sizes up to M 12 (210 mm). In addition, it can handle thin cells of up to 110 µm. It is also compatible with gapless and paving technologies.
“Thanks to the multiple vision controls it has been fitted with, this new machine guarantees the precision and quality of the manufactured strings, which allows to increase the efficiency of the machine and obtain better manufacturing results in less time,” the Spanish company said.
Mondragon Assembly is currently developing a welding solution for HJT. It is known that HJT cells cannot withstand very high temperatures, but the equipment manufacturer aims to offer related solutions in the future.
