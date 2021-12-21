France announces results of commercial and industrial PV tender

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of its 13th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems, with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW.

The ministry selected 820 projects in the procurement exercise. Projects between 100 kW and 499 kW in size will sell electricity at an average price of €87.25/MWh, while installations between 500 kW to 8 MW will sell for an average of €76.66/MWh. Around 211 MW were allocated for the former project category and about 113 MW for the second.

In the last procurement exercise – the 12th round of the scheme – the final average prices for the two categories were €87.23/MWh and €77.62/MWh, respectively. In the previous round, these values were set at €91.20/MWh and €79.80/MWh, respectively.