France announces results of commercial and industrial PV tender

From pv magazine France
France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of its 13th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems, with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW.
The ministry selected 820 projects in the procurement exercise. Projects between 100 kW and 499 kW in size will sell electricity at an average price of €87.25/MWh, while installations between 500 kW to 8 MW will sell for an average of €76.66/MWh. Around 211 MW were allocated for the former project category and about 113 MW for the second.
Popular content
In the last procurement exercise – the 12th round of the scheme – the final average prices for the two categories were €87.23/MWh and €77.62/MWh, respectively. In the previous round, these values were set at €91.20/MWh and €79.80/MWh, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.