France allocates 191.3 MW in commercial and industrial PV tender

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the 11th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW.

The ministry selected 405 projects with a total installed capacity of 191.3 MW in the procurement exercise. The projects will value the electricity produced at an average price of €91.2/MWh for projects whose generating capacities are between 100 kW and 500 kW, and €79.8/MWh for those whose capacities range from 500 kW to 8 MW.

Overall, 25 developers were successful in the 11th round and 12 of them secured less than 3 MW of capacity. Urbasolar won the largest amount of 33.8 MW.

In the previous procurement exercise — the 10th round of the scheme — the final average prices for the two categories were €96.49/MWh and €86.17/MWh, respectively. According to French consultant Finergreen, after the strong volatility of the six rounds of the tender scheme, prices have stabilized with a slow and gradual drop in average prices. Between the seventh and the latest round average prices fell by more than 10%.

The final average prices of the latest four tenders, however, were higher than those registered in previous procurement rounds. In a tender in September 2018, for example, the final average price of all selected projects was €76.80/MWh, down 5% from the €80.80 recorded in the round held five months earlier. Then ecology minister François De Rugy said at the time that the largest rooftop projects assigned in the exercise had achieved a historically low price of €72.20/MWh.