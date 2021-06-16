France announces results of commercial and industrial PV tender

From pv magazine France
France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of its 12th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems, with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW.
The ministry selected 329 projects in the procurement exercise. Projects between 100 kW and 500 kW will sell electricity at an average price of €87.23/MWh, while installations between 500 kW to 8 MW will sell for an average of €77.62/MWh.
The second project category covered installations between 500 kW and 8 MW in size. The authorities chose 37 bids. The projects included a 542 kW array to be developed by Wikisun in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence and a 4.85 MW plant to be developed by Technique Solaire in Loire-Atlantique. Geographically, Provence-Alpes-Côte d´Azur won 11 projects, followed by Occitanie with nine projects.
The authorities selected 292 projects in the category for installations between 100 kW and 500 kW in size. Technique Solaire won 84 projects, followed by Apex with 65 and Arkolia with 20. Geographically, Nouvelle Aquitaine will host 123 power plants, followed by Occitanie with 59 and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with 40.
In the last procurement exercise – the 11th round of the scheme – the final average prices for the two categories were €91.20/MWh and €79.80/MWh.
