Chile to hold new renewables auction in June

From pv magazine Latam
The National Energy Commission of Chile (CNE) has issued the preliminary bidding terms for the energy auction 2022/01, which will contract 5,250GWh per year of renewable electricity for 15 years, starting from 2027.
The final bidding rules will be published by the CNE by the end of this month and the auction will likely take place in June. Storage projects, and projects linked to some storage capacity, will also be entitled to participate in the procurement exercise.
Popular content
In the latest energy auction held in August, the CNE assigned 2.31TWh of renewable energy and the lowest price submitted was $0.01332/kWh.
Chile's cumulative PV installations reached 4.6GW at the end of March, according to the latest figures from ACERA, the Chilean renewable energy association. Utility scale PV plants account for most of the country's installed solar capacity while rooftop PV account for 167 MW of the total. Small solar parks with capacities of up to 9MW – developed under the Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuida, a program to support distributed generation – account for 1.35GW of the total.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.