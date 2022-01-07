US startup debuts energy storage system

From pv magazine USA
Franklin Whole Home will debut its first product, a residential storage solution, at Intersolar North America in California next week.
The system was designed in the United States by Franklin Whole Home, which is based in San Francisco, with manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. The FranklinWH system integrates a lithium iron phosphate “aPower” battery with artificial intelligence, which is part of the included aGate smart control system.
The company says the 13.6 KWh battery is compatible with any PV inverter technology and can be connected with existing solar systems. It scales up to 15 units, for a total of 204 KWh of capacity. In the event of a power failure, its black start feature creates a microgrid for the home.
The AI function in the aGate control system allows it to manage complex load scenarios. This safeguards the main panel, but also enables the homeowner to integrate three additional large loads such as HVAC, pool heating, or electric vehicle charging. The app prompts homeowners to modify consumption when needed or, with its smart export capability, send power back to the grid at peak rates.
Franklin Whole Home said there is no assembly involved and noted that home electric panels do not need to be upgraded. In addition, the aGate’s advanced monitoring helps installers pinpoint and resolve failures remotely. The Franklin Home Power solution is backed by a 12-year warranty and a bankability report from DNV. A single unit is priced at around $10,000.
Franklin Whole Home will host a public event at Intersolar on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in booth 1059 to mark its new UL certifications and bankability milestones. Representatives from CSA Group, Intertek and DNV will be on hand at the event.
The company was established in 2019 and employs a team of leading storage and power electronics experts. It has more than 30 patents pending.
