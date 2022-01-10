RTI International seeks developers for three solar mini grids in Uganda

The Research Triangle Institute, a U.S.-headquartered nonprofit organization that is also known as RTI International, has issued a request For applications (RFA) to select mini-grid developers to collaborate on the development of mini-grids in Ntenungi village, in the Rwamwanja Refugee
Settlement in western Uganda, a project that is being developed by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
“These mini-grids should support provision of safe and reliable electricity to refugees and host communities in areas not being served by the national grid,” the document reads. The incentives for the projects will be provided in the form of grants.
Interested developers will have until February 8 to submit their applications.
The sub-Saharan country has very strong potential for solar, according to a report recently published in the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications. It has good radiation, with seven hours per day on flat surfaces. However, statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that it only had 82 MW of installed solar power by the end of December 2020.
