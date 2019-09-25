Panasonic launches new residential solar battery

Panasonic has launched a lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations at the Solar Power International 2019 trade fair which is being held in Salt Lake City in the United States.

The company said its EverVolt storage system is available in the U.S. in AC and DC-coupled versions and boasts a storage capacity ranging from 5.7 kWh up to to 34.2 kWh. The Japanese electronics giant added the system is compatible with all kinds of PV technologies and inverters and can be tailored to homeowner needs. Panasonic said owners can monitor their systems with bespoke software and a user-friendly app.

“The product is backed by a 10-year product and performance warranty,” Panasonic said in a press release which provided no further technical details. “With EverVolt, homeowners will be one step closer to grid independence and see a quicker return on their solar investment,” added Mukesh Sethi, group manager at Panasonic Solar.

According to the company’s website, the 5.7 kWh ‘mini’ version of the storage system has an average back-up capability of three hours, the 11.4 kWh ‘standard’ option six hours and the 17.1 kWh ‘plus’ product nine hours.

The devices have secured UL 1741SA, UL 1973, UL 1642 certifications with UL 9540 pending.

Panasonic previously offered the Harbor Plus battery and the LJ-SK84A energy storage systems.