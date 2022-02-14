Rising electricity bills in Nigeria drive demand for solar

Starsight says the system it has installed at a university in Abuja will be one of the first in Nigeria to generate carbon credits.

The chief executive of a Nigerian commercial solar installer has pointed to the beneficial effect rising electricity prices are having on demand for his company's services.

Tony Carr, CEO of commercial and industrial solar company Starsight Energy, pointed to a “recent increase in grid [electricity] tariffs” in Nigeria as driving demand for PV after his company announced completion of an 876kWp system in Abuja for the Nile University of Nigeria.

European solar trade bodies have recently criticized moves by governments in Spain and Italy to protect households from electricity bills which are soaring on the back of rocketing gas prices.

Starsight, which is backed by London-based energy investor Helios Investment Partners and the African Infrastructure Investment Managers fund owned by South African banking group Old Mutual, installed two solar arrays with a total generation capacity of 876kWp at the university.

A press release issued by the installer on Thursday, to announce completion of the project, said it would be “one of the first in Nigeria” to generate carbon credits after Starsight secured the relevant accreditation.