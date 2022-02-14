Rising electricity bills in Nigeria drive demand for solar

The chief executive of a Nigerian commercial solar installer has pointed to the beneficial effect rising electricity prices are having on demand for his company's services.
Tony Carr, CEO of commercial and industrial solar company Starsight Energy, pointed to a “recent increase in grid [electricity] tariffs” in Nigeria as driving demand for PV after his company announced completion of an 876kWp system in Abuja for the Nile University of Nigeria.
European solar trade bodies have recently criticized moves by governments in Spain and Italy to protect households from electricity bills which are soaring on the back of rocketing gas prices.
Popular content
Starsight, which is backed by London-based energy investor Helios Investment Partners and the African Infrastructure Investment Managers fund owned by South African banking group Old Mutual, installed two solar arrays with a total generation capacity of 876kWp at the university.
A press release issued by the installer on Thursday, to announce completion of the project, said it would be “one of the first in Nigeria” to generate carbon credits after Starsight secured the relevant accreditation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.