Survey finds 85.8% of Canadians support agrivoltaics

Researchers at Western University in Canada have conducted a nationwide survey to investigate community attitudes toward agrivoltaics.

“In this research, we conducted one of the first nationwide assessments of public attitudes toward agrivoltaics in Canada, examining economic, environmental, and social dimensions of renewable energy acceptance,” said corresponding author Uzair Jamil to pv magazine. “The findings suggest strong public backing for agrivoltaics across Canada.”

The survey focused on various agrivoltaics topologies, identified provincial variations in acceptance levels, and analyzed key reasons for public opposition. According to the team, it is the first study determine if the Canadian community favors a specific configuration.