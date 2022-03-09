Green Cell unveils 5kWh residential battery

From pv magazine Germany
Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a residential battery based on lithium iron phosphate cells (LiFePO4).
Called GC PowerNest, the battery has a storage capacity of 5kWh and a voltage of 51.2V. It is scalable in an eight-stack configuration, thus reaching a capacity of up to 40kWh.
Popular content
The new product is offered in a black casing and its weight is 50kg. It must be mounted on walls and comes with a 10-year warranty. According to the manufacturer, its price is currently €3,289.
The device is compatible with inverter brands such as Schneider Electric, SMA, Goodwe, Growatt, and Victron, among others.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.