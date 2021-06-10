Green Cell unveils off-grid inverters for small residential buildings

Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a multi-functional, off-grid inverter that can operate as a voltage controller and charger for a residential battery.
Off-grid inverters create AC power from the DC power that solar panels feed into batteries. They therefore need a storage system to operate. Such devices combine the functionality of a voltage controller, inverter and charger.
Green Cell's inverters are available in two versions with power outputs of 1 kW and 3 kW. They have 90% efficiency. “The 1 kW version costs €204.95 and the 3 kW inverter costs €404.95,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The largest inverter has dimensions of 320.5 mm x 224 mm x 95.1 mm and a weight of 7.4 kg. Its output voltage is 230 Vac and the maximum charging current is 80 A. The inverters also feature a maximum MPPT output current of 50 A and a PV voltage range for MPPT between 30 and 80 Vdc. They are equipped with temperature and voltage monitoring, as well as protection from overvoltage, overcharge and discharge, and reverse polarity.
Popular content
The manufacturer said that the devices were designed for installations equipped with their own energy storage.
“It can be used to build an independent power source or provide emergency power during electricity outages,” the company said. “It's also possible to connect it to a traditional grid and when the panels produce too little power, the inverter will draw it from the operator and use it to power appliances or charge batteries.”
The inverters are recommended for small buildings such as cottages and year-round homes. The manufacturer said they can power all kinds of appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.