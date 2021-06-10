Green Cell unveils off-grid inverters for small residential buildings

Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a multi-functional, off-grid inverter that can operate as a voltage controller and charger for a residential battery.

Off-grid inverters create AC power from the DC power that solar panels feed into batteries. They therefore need a storage system to operate. Such devices combine the functionality of a voltage controller, inverter and charger.

Green Cell's inverters are available in two versions with power outputs of 1 kW and 3 kW. They have 90% efficiency. “The 1 kW version costs €204.95 and the 3 kW inverter costs €404.95,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The largest inverter has dimensions of 320.5 mm x 224 mm x 95.1 mm and a weight of 7.4 kg. Its output voltage is 230 Vac and the maximum charging current is 80 A. The inverters also feature a maximum MPPT output current of 50 A and a PV voltage range for MPPT between 30 and 80 Vdc. They are equipped with temperature and voltage monitoring, as well as protection from overvoltage, overcharge and discharge, and reverse polarity.

The manufacturer said that the devices were designed for installations equipped with their own energy storage.

“It can be used to build an independent power source or provide emergency power during electricity outages,” the company said. “It's also possible to connect it to a traditional grid and when the panels produce too little power, the inverter will draw it from the operator and use it to power appliances or charge batteries.”

The inverters are recommended for small buildings such as cottages and year-round homes. The manufacturer said they can power all kinds of appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners.