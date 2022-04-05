Tata Power commissions 300MW solar plant with single-axis trackers

From pv magazine India

Tata Power‘s Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd. (TPREL) unit has commissioned a 300MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The solar plant, located in Dholera, is India’s largest PV project with single-axis trackers. It uses 873,012 monocrystalline PV modules and spans 1,320 acres. The project is divided into six plots of 220 acres each.

TPREL, through Tata Power’s EPC unit, Tata Power Solar Systems, completed the project according to schedule, despite challenges posed by extreme weather and Covid-19. Tata Power customized the installation according to local conditions.

Popular content

“The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33kV cable trench being submerged in water. However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location,” said Tata Power. “Pre-cast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground instead of conventional underground laying. Despite the challenges like weather, machinery, and manpower movement, the project was commissioned successfully.”

With the addition of 300MW, Tata Power’s operational renewables capacity has hit 3.4GW, including 2,468MW of solar and 932MW of wind. Its total renewables portfolio is 5,020MW, including 1,620MW of projects under various stages of implementation.