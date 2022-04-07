Juwi commissions 204MW solar park in Greece

Juwi Hellas S.A., the Greek unit of Juwi, has commissioned a 204MW solar plant near Kozani, the capital of the northern Greek region of Western Macedonia. The project owner is Greek energy producer Hellenic Petroleum, which acquired the project from Juwi in early 2020.
Juwi said the facility was built in 18 months, in what it describes as complex terrain. It consists of 18 project sites constructed with more than 500.000 bifacial modules provided by Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar.
“Kozani is the highest achievement in the Greek renewable space and the lighthouse which signals the beginning of the de-lignitization era in Western Macedonia,” said Takis Sarris, managing director of Juwi Hellas S.A.
For the realization of the photovoltaic power plant, Juwi had secured a contract in a tender held by the Greek government in April 2019. The project accounted for almost half of the total awarded capacity of 437MW.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supplied three-quarters of the funds for a €100 million ($108.9 million) Eurobond issued by Hellenic Petroleum for the project. Hellenic Petroleum reportedly plans to develop 600MW of renewables capacity by 2025 and aims to halve its “environmental footprint” this decade.
