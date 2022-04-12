Madrid’s airport to host 120 MW solar park

From pv magazine Spain
The board of directors of Aena, the company that operates the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, has approved plans for a 120 MW solar park.
San José, an engineering, procurement and construction specialist, has signed a €99.1 million contract for the project. Construction will be competed within a time frame of 50 months, said Aena.
Aena said that the AS Madrid-Barajas PV plant will account for 24.8% of all PV installations at the airport. Solar installations will occupy an area equivalent to 353 soccer fields and will be located on different sites within the airport grounds.
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport is also working on a 7.5 MW solar plant. Commissioning is scheduled for 2023.
